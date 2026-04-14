Hostile Judge Boasberg’s Investigation Was Shut Down

Judge Boasberg had his investigation shut down.

According to The Hill, two of the three justices on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that “further judicial investigation” by the Obama appointee “is unnecessary and therefore improper” in a case against President Trump brought by Judge Boasberg.

They accused the Trump-hating judge of “judicial intrusion” into a coequal branch of government.

Two Trump-appointed justices voted against Boasberg, leaving the Obama judge on the panel distressed.

Boasberg planned to hold contempt hearings after the Trump administration failed to suspend flights carrying Venezuelan men to be imprisoned in El Salvador. The administration has already said it was former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem who, last March, ordered flights to take 100 Venezuelan men to an El Salvador prison despite an order from Boasberg ordering the flights grounded or turned around.

While two Trump appointees to the bench sided with the president and scolded Boasberg for not being sufficiently clear in his ruling, an Obama appointee said the ruling would have grave consequences should an administration flout a judge’s orders in the future.

“The government has already provided the name of the responsible official, so further judicial investigation is unnecessary and therefore improper,” Judge Neomi Rao wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Justin Walker.

“These proceedings improperly threaten an open-ended, freewheeling inquiry into Executive Branch decision-making on matters of national security that implicate ongoing military and diplomatic initiatives. This judicial intrusion into the autonomy of a co-equal department cannot be remedied by a later appeal from a contempt conviction.”

Democrat district judges believe they are more important than the president.