NBC News: White Nationalists Are the Problem & Charlie’s Killer Only Leaned Left

NBC News claimed in a new article under ‘Politics’ that Charlie Kirk’s Funeral served as a conservative ‘revival’ mixing calls for forgiveness and vengeance. They should have stopped at forgiveness. There were no calls for vengeance just fighting the insanity that the left has inflicted upon us for years. We can’t have unity when one party is calling us Nazis and fascists within hours of Charlie Kirk’s death.

NBC is still falsely claiming the problem is white nationalists with studies conducted by left-wing professors who target soldiers and veterans in particular using dated and biased databases.

Toward the end of their article, they suggest Charlie’s killer wasn’t left-wing, just left-leaning.

They wrote:

In response to Kirk’s assassination, Trump and allies have promised to go after left-wing groups that they believe fomented the anger that led to his death. So far, the federal investigation has not found any link between Robinson, the suspect, and left-wing groups, three people familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The Justice Department said in a study last year that the number of far-right attacks in the country continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. The study was recently removed from the department’s website, according to 404 Media.

Prosecutors have said Robinson targeted Kirk because of his “political expression,” while his mother told investigators in part “that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left.”

Charlie’s killer Tyler Robinson was a radical leftist and a furry gay man whose lover was a trans becoming a fake woman. He hated what Charlie believed in as his words and actions indicate, and NBC is blatantly lying.

The study was a flawed, Biden-era study by left-wing National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Research.

Kyle Shideler, the director and senior analyst for homeland security and counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy, told Blaze News, “This is typical of the countering violent extremism approach that has predominated the response to terrorist threats and also the Biden administration’s effort to make hate crimes and hate speech as equivalent to terrorism.”

Shideler continued, “The problem with these kinds of studies is they rely on slanted or biased databases which poorly categoriz[e] or refus[e] to categorize or underreport[] far-left extremism. This has even included things like coding black supremacists as white supremacists, counting drug deals gone wrong as hate crimes, and the like.”

They think we’re living in 1975 based on their database and study.

We should be very concerned about the rising violence and extremism on the left. The Democrat Party has embraced the Democrat Socialists of America, a communist organization, and other radicals of the hard left, including Antifa and Black Lives Matter.