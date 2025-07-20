Good Sign! NRCC Beats Dems Fundraising, Even in Swing Districts

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) beat the Democratic Party’s fundraising for the month of June, including in swing districts ahead of a pivotal midterm elections cycle.

“Republicans just blew Democrats out of the water in Q2 fundraising,” the NRCC announced in an X post Friday. “PLUS: Republican candidates doubled Democrats in swing district fundraising.”

The post was accompanied by a graphic titled, “Republicans just CRUSHED Democrats, outraising them by nearly $5.5 million in June.”

It also contained a bar graph showing the NRCC far out-running the DCCC.

“The @DCCC tried to bury its embarrassing June fundraising meltdown in a Friday night news dump,” the post continued. “RT to spread the word!”

In the year to date, the NRCC has raised $69 million to the DCCC’s $66 million.

I don’t really understand how anyone could send money to the Democrat Party. They’ve gone mad.