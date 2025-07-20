The Knives Are Out for DNI Gabbard, Beginning with Rep Himes

Here we go, Democrat Rep. Jim Himes wants DNI Tulsi Gabbard to stop releasing documents exposing the cabal that tried to take down the President.

Representative Himes issued a statement in which he said Donald Trump is desperate to change the subject. He insisted Director Gabbard is rehashing decade-old false claims about the Obama administration.

He claimed it was investigated very thoroughly, and that Russia did interfere in the election in 2016.

Himes acknowledged that people have the right to critique the steps that the intelligence community leaders took under pressure, but insists that the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation found no evidence of politicization and endorsed the findings of the 2016 intelligence community assessment.

Baseless and Unacceptable

He added that “baseless accusations of treason are unfortunately par for the cause for this Director of National Intelligence, but that doesn’t make them any less damaging and unacceptable. The IC leaders in 2016 understood that they took an oath to the Constitution, not President Trump. I wish Director, Gabbard could say the same.”

Opinion

Is he referring to Eric Holder who tried to destroy gun makers by having them debanked to advance the elimination of the Second Amendment? Remember when Holder sent unmarked guns across the border to cartels. And who can forget Loretta Lynch telling her people to go out onto the streets. Like any third world hellhole, she wanted to see “blood in the streets.” Perhaps he is referring to John Brennan and James Clapper lying under oath repeatedly. I can’t remember where that was allowed in the Constitution.

More is known now and we finally have someone who is courageous enough to take it on. Don’t get me started on who was on that “bipartisan” Senate Intelligence Committee.

We should give Himes credit.

He’s a good manipulator, and said none of the Trump DNIs that preceded Tulsi said any of this. Could it be because no one would dare take on Barack Obama?

None of us know if this is enough and if it will succeed. The truth is we have known this is the likely truth for years and now we have someone who is driving home the significance of what we have believed to be true. People seem to be catatonic when they hear it because it has been so often for years. Besides, it’s not only about documents. It’s about whistleblowers “coming out of the woodwork.”

MARIA: “Will we ever see anyone accountable for the incredible lie to the American People?” TULSI: “We have whistleblowers coming now… who were so disgusted by what happened… because they too, like the American people, want justice delivered”. pic.twitter.com/01bsNUPggb — AmericanGreatness (@NONbiasedly) July 20, 2025

The attacks continue and they won’t stop until some people pay the price. For example, first, the Wall Street Journal put out a hit piece about a vulgar card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday. DJT denies it and is suing everyone involved in the article. Now, we have Ghislaine Maxwell’s friend saying he grabbed her more than 20 years ago. It’s the exact same playbook every time, hoax after hoax, nothing changes.

Himes’ Statement

Himes has several posts on X trying to debunk DNI Gabbard’s conclusions.

Ranking Member Jim Himes statement on @DNIGabbard‘s baseless political attacks: pic.twitter.com/5v2tFMVqDD — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntelDems) July 18, 2025

In other Democrat News

As Himes worries that someone might attack John Brennan, our law enforcement are constantly attacked. I haven’t heard his concern for them.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face in New York City near the Washington Bridge by two potentially illegal alien Mexicans. Diversity is our strength.