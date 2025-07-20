One Giant Leap for Mankind

By
M Dowling
-
0
1
The north hemisphere of the moon.

“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong announced his historic arrival on the ancient lava plain of Mare Tranquillitatis with the following message to NASA: “Houston, Tranquility Base here, the Eagle has landed.”

Armstrong’s words, spoken less than seven hours before he and fellow NASA astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin took humanity’s first steps on the surface of another world.

As President John F. Kennedy promised, man would reach the moon within the decade.

The Sea of Tranquility was selected as the prime landing site, while two other shortlisted zones were designated as contingency landing zones to be targeted should the launch of Apollo 11’s gigantic Saturn V rocket be delayed.

The site was carefully selected and considered fuel usage, large hills, and craters.

The Eagle has landed.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments