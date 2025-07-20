“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong announced his historic arrival on the ancient lava plain of Mare Tranquillitatis with the following message to NASA: “Houston, Tranquility Base here, the Eagle has landed.”

Happy Moon Landing Day! On this day in 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the Moon. This photo shows both astronauts on the Moon, with Armstrong reflected in the visor of Aldrin’s helmet. pic.twitter.com/ufM6mFvmHZ — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) July 20, 2025

Armstrong’s words, spoken less than seven hours before he and fellow NASA astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin took humanity’s first steps on the surface of another world.

As President John F. Kennedy promised, man would reach the moon within the decade.

#FlashbackFriday – 56 years ago, #Apollo11 mission astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins were heading toward the moon. Apollo 11 landed on the moon July 20, 1969. pic.twitter.com/XdnbPja8BM — American History TV (@cspanhistory) July 18, 2025

The Sea of Tranquility was selected as the prime landing site, while two other shortlisted zones were designated as contingency landing zones to be targeted should the launch of Apollo 11’s gigantic Saturn V rocket be delayed.

The site was carefully selected and considered fuel usage, large hills, and craters.

The Eagle has landed.

One of the most inspiring moments in human history NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong’s words echoed across the world #OTD in 1969 as he became the first person to set foot on the surface of the Moon. The culmination of years of united effort, the Apollo 11 Moon landing remains a… pic.twitter.com/inq1UDo66d — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 20, 2025