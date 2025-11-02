Goodbye America

Capitalism has made more people successful than any other economic system in the world. It is the reason the USA has become the freest and richest country in the world. We could end up losing it all. The Democrat Socialists of America is poised to take over the Democrat Party and bring in Socialism, and eventually Communism, the second phase of Socialism.

The Canary Mission has compiled comments from the DSA which explain that they are going to do exactly that. They are very close to succeeding. In fact, Tuesday is the day Zohran Mamdani will likely become the mayor of New York City. He is the Manchurian Candidate, only he and everyone else knows he is.

The DSA Party is the cuckoo in the nest of the Democrat Party. Watch the video from Canary Mission here. You can read the transcript:

Narrator: It’s no secret that the Democratic socialists of America hate the Democratic Party.

DSA: I think we’re all on the same page that we hate the Democratic Party. Democratic Party is not really our friend. It isn’t.

Narrator: So why are the DSA such major players in the Democratic Party? This odd relationship can be understood with the cuckoo analogy. In nature, the cuckoo survives by trickery. It lays its egg in another bird’s nest. The unsuspecting parents raise the imposter as their own until the cuckoo grows strong enough to push the true chicks out. The DSA is the cuckoo inside the Democratic Party.

DSA: DSA is not the Democratic Party. We must separate ourselves from the toxic Democratic Party. We can put forth a clear, aggressive, principled strategy that pushes back against the Democratic leadership and the Democratic Party as a whole.

Narrator: DSA candidates run as Democrats in safe blue districts. They slip through low turnout primaries, and once inside, they use the democratic label as camouflage while advancing an extremist anti American agenda far beyond the party’s mainstream.

DSA: I don’t agree with the Democratic Party, but it’s a great tool. The Democrat is a tool that we use

Narrator: Once in office DSA candidates take orders from DSA maternal enforcers and workers, city halls, and state houses, start running as socialist machines controlled by the organization, not the Democratic Party, and certainly not voters.

DSA: They have to have a connection with dsa’s internal politics, and they have to be committed to the eventual goal of building a separate entity from the Democrats.

Narrator: DSA are revolutionaries, and the Democrats are their first victims, and in city after city, DSA victories prove their plan works.

Narrator: I think that the model that we used in New York is 100% replicatable, and just like the cuckoo, once the DSA grows strong, it pushes the true Democrats out, hollowing the party from within.

DSA: Building towards political independence and tearing apart the Democratic Party.

Narrator: The DSA is not here to strengthen the Democratic Party. It is here to consume it. We’re not here to make the Democrats a little bit better.

DSA: We’re here to actually enact socialism. And socialism is not just better capitalism. It’s overthrowing an entire the entire capitalist state. It’s our duty, DSA, to cultivate this power.

Narrator: The cuckoo is in the nest, and New York City is poised to elect not a Democrat, but Zoran Mamdani, an extremist within the DSA,

Zohran: We understand that winning an election is not an end. It is a means to an end.

DSA: “The most important thing that we can do is take that empire down from within.

Ultimately, to overthrow our own empire, we need a movement that can drive a snake to the heart of empire.

We need to orient ourselves towards insurrection.”

DSA Is Open About What They Are, Still People Refuse to See It

Fox News notes that the DSA was impressed with the truth coming out. They aren’t hiding what they are or what their goals are. They consider it a great DSA recruitment ad.

The DSA applauded the video advertisement as a great recruitment tool to get more people to join their ranks.

“New DSA recruitment ad for communists just dropped,” joked Nicolás Vargas in response to the video. Vargas has been affiliated with the Central Brooklyn branch of the DSA, according to a 2022 DSA national convention resolution on COVID protections.

“Are you trying to make young people find the DSA more cool?” quipped Marxist-socialist blogger C. Derrick Varn.

“New recruitment ad unlocked,” joked Giovanetta Marangoz, co-chair of the New York City Young Democratic Socialists of America.

“My biggest gripe is the idea that we’re being deceptive,” Allan Frasheri, an at-large delegate to the 2023 DSA Convention who spent time as a co-chair of the University of Florida’s DSA chapter, said in response to the video. “DSA is loud and proud: we are fighting for a worker’s party. Only a party of, by and for working people can bring about a better world. The Democratic Party is ultimately one for the billionaires.”

“This is the best DSA ad I’ve ever seen,” added DSA organizer Miko Ludoviko. “The DSA is an anti-capitalist organization with the long-term goal of taking state power. The Democratic Party is a tool we use for local elections, but it remains an enemy of the working class.”

Check out this ad: by Zohran where he makes it clear where his priorities lie and they aren’t in NYC, the heart of worldwide Capitalism.