Remaking New York City Begins Tuesday

By
M Dowling
-
0
4

“To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity.”
~ Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is an Islamist first. He is targeting the Arabs and he is a tool of Linda Sarsour, funded by radicals with an advisory board of radicals.

He is here to remake the US.

This transformation of New York City won’t remain in New York City. It will spread like a cancer. NYC is the heart of capitalism. The Red-Green Alliance plans to consumer New York City, and then capitalism and Americanism itself.

How tolerant should we be? Shouldn’t they assimilate?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments