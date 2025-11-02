Remaking New York City Begins Tuesday

“To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity.”

~ Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is an Islamist first. He is targeting the Arabs and he is a tool of Linda Sarsour, funded by radicals with an advisory board of radicals.

He is here to remake the US.

This transformation of New York City won’t remain in New York City. It will spread like a cancer. NYC is the heart of capitalism. The Red-Green Alliance plans to consumer New York City, and then capitalism and Americanism itself.

When a candidate releases an ad, nothing is random. Zohran Mamdani’s latest video targeted to the Arabic-speaking community tells you exactly where his priorities lie – and it’s not NYC. pic.twitter.com/kQN0IiMuyD — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 2, 2025

How tolerant should we be? Shouldn’t they assimilate?

“WE BELIEVE IN SOMALIA” This is a rally for a candidate in… Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/nrninMBeSh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2025

Omar Fateh waves foreign flag, speaks a foreign language, pledges his loyalty to Somalia, tells Somalians to elect him This is a rally in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/uVP4k8TVcK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2025