Goodbye, Hasta la Vista, Arriverderci, Au Revoir, to Colbert: Trump Gets the Last Laugh

Stephen Colbert is gone, and we are very happy for it. He made his bones with humorless jokes about the president all night, every night. His lack of creativity alone should have gotten him fired.

All these contributors and not a funny joke a night.

And it’s the reason they were canceled. That head count is more than most decent sized businesses. For 3 jokes a night, at best. https://t.co/50pAssA87w — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 23, 2026

As Joe Concha said on X:

“Given Colbert was making $15 million per year, what exactly is preventing him from building his own studio, hiring the same staff, and continuing his show with a YouTube offering?

“Oh right… that would mean Stephen would be on the hook for $40 million dollar losses…” every year.

The show was purely aimed at hurting President Trump and Republicans. It lost $40 million every year and was not airing Colbert’s laugh-free show for profit. It was CBS’s annual $40 million donation to the Democrat Party.

The finale got more viewers than usual, and they lied about it going out with a bang. There was no bang.

Carson’s finale: 55 million viewers

Colbert’s finale: 6.74 million https://t.co/IGi11ebnnW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 23, 2026

What Lauren says:

Stephen Colbert is officially canceled. The man was paid $15 million a year to read bad jokes off a teleprompter. Most of you probably didn’t even know his last show was tonight. Honestly, I was sadder when Blockbuster closed. pic.twitter.com/OXAjXGW0Zj — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) May 22, 2026

Democrats will miss their partisan hatemonger.

Have you noticed every single politician who is giving Colbert accolades are democrats? Doesn’t that prove what a partisan, biased, propaganda tool he’s been? https://t.co/6Z1sMOhXaw — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) May 22, 2026

Republicans won’t miss him.

Will you miss Stephen Colbert? pic.twitter.com/zTMx9ASAG7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 21, 2026

Look who gets the last laugh: