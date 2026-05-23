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Goodbye, Hasta la Vista, Arriverderci, Au Revoir, to Colbert: Trump Gets the Last Laugh

By
M Dowling
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0
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Stephen Colbert is gone, and we are very happy for it. He made his bones with humorless jokes about the president all night, every night. His lack of creativity alone should have gotten him fired.

All these contributors and not a funny joke a night.

As Joe Concha said on X:

“Given Colbert was making $15 million per year, what exactly is preventing him from building his own studio, hiring the same staff, and continuing his show with a YouTube offering?

“Oh right… that would mean Stephen would be on the hook for $40 million dollar losses…” every year.

The show was purely aimed at hurting President Trump and Republicans. It lost $40 million every year and was not airing Colbert’s laugh-free show for profit. It was CBS’s annual $40 million donation to the Democrat Party.

The finale got more viewers than usual, and they lied about it going out with a bang. There was no bang.

What Lauren says:

Democrats will miss their partisan hatemonger.

Republicans won’t miss him.

Look who gets the last laugh:

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