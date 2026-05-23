Victor Davis Hanson: Why Tucker, Kelly, Jones, Owens Turned Against Trump

After all the good that President Trump has done and continues to do, Tucker, Kelly Jones, and Owens have turned against him, and this one issue of war with Iran is enough for them to do what? Vote for a Harris-style candidate who will spend years avenging everyone who disagreed with them?

See what you think of VDH’s analysis:

Personally, I find their disloyalty to be self-serving. They are all driven by agendas, and they are willing to let this country fall into the hands of communists and radical Islamists.

I don’t think they can be trusted ever again. This crew is now helping a Democrat Party that is being absorbed by communists and socialists.

These talented on-air people are intelligent and good talkers, but they need to be replaced. No hard feelings, but just go away.