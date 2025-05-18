Goodbye UK Where One-Third of Births Are to Foreigners

One-third of births in the UK are to foreign-born mothers. Foreign-born mothers outnumber British mothers by almost one in seven maternity units, the Daily Mail reports.

At Northwick Park Hospital, in London’s Harrow borough, a staggering 84.2 percent of live births in 2023 were to non-UK mothers.

Behind Northwick Park were Newham’s University Hospital (77.1 per cent), Hillingdon Hospital (72.1 per cent), and North Middlesex Hospital (71.2 per cent)

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says nearly one-third of all births in England and Wales are now to mothers born abroad. In 2003, before immigration spiralled to all-time highs, that figure stood just shy of a fifth.

India is the most common country of origin for non-UK-born mothers, just ahead of Pakistan, Romania, Nigeria, and Poland.

Britain once conquered India; now they’re conquering Britain, along with Pakistanis, Romanians, Nigerians, and Poles.

