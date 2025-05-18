Tim Walz Calls Trump a “Tyrant” and ICE “Geskapo” to Loud Applause at Graduation

Far-left Democrat Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota ripped into Donald Trump in a law school graduation speech Saturday. The man who wouldn’t stop the burning down of businesses during the fakery of the George Floyd ‘crisis’, accused Trump of breaking the law. Trump has done everything according to the law.

Democrats put a demented president in office and covered for him. At the same time, someone(s) behind the scenes ran the government into the ground without any accountability.

Walz, the vice presidential nominee in 2024, used his remarks at the University of Minnesota’s law school commencement ceremony to call on graduates to stand up to abuses of power. Lawyers, he said, are “our first and last line of defense.”

“Right now, more than any other time in my lifetime, we need you to live up to the oath that you’re about to make. Because I have to be honest with you: You are graduating into a genuine emergency,” Walz blathered, receiving loud applause. “Every single day, the president of the United States finds new ways to trample rights and undermine the rule of law.”

Walz pointed to Trump’s immigration crackdown on criminal aliens in vicious gangs and the offer of a gifted jet from the Qatari ruling family to the president.

The jet idea began under Joe Biden last year.

In this clip, the Minnesota governor talks about deporting criminal aliens: the Bolshevik Democrat called ICE, Geskapo [Gestapo].

Governor Walz calls ICE agents modern day “Geskapo” pic.twitter.com/b4XjYWkA9h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

“This is what the crumbling of rule of law looks like in real time. And it’s exactly what the founders of this nation feared: A tyrant, abusing power to persecute scapegoats and enemies,” he said.

They are terrorists deported under the Alien Enemies Act. Biden flew them in or let them walk in; some were even on the terror watch list or known gang members.

He is doing what all Bolsheviks do: stirring up hate and calling for attacks against people with differing political opinions. I think he’s evil, and he is running for president in 2028.

There must be a lot of Bolsheviks in Wisconsin. They elected him twice.

A hypocritical statement from the guy who sent squads of police to terrorize residents by shooting paintballs at them for being outside on their own front porches. pic.twitter.com/q9loVdDvQm — SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) May 18, 2025

He also attacked “feckless” and “cowardly” big law firms that have acquiesced to Trump in the face of threats, with some offering millions in pro bono work and other benefits.

“It’s a flagrant betrayal of the oath they took as lawyers,” he said, urging graduates to refuse to work for or with those firms as they enter the workforce.

They are the lawfare firms that attacked Donald Trump to overthrow his presidency.

What an evil lesson he gave them, inciting violence against law enforcement, to loud applause.

Just a public service announcement about how corrupt Tim Walz really is. (sound ON) pic.twitter.com/DiCYvRybBL — Roseblite (@Roseblite2) May 18, 2025

