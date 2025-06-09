GOP Needs to add CA Dem Rep’s “F….” Rant to Videos, They’ll be Airing in the Mid-Terms

California Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Norma Torres, was widely criticized by conservatives, after she posted a message online, telling federal agents arresting illegal immigrants in Los Angeles to “get the f— out.” She spat out that vitriol on Friday.

Torres, who was born in Guatemala and became a U.S. citizen in the 1990s, was accused of fomenting the violence against ICE oﬃcers that unfolded over the next few days.

She now oﬃcially joins dozens of her foul-mouthed Democrat colleagues at all levels of government publicly dropping “F…Bombs” instead of proposing solution oriented policies. It represents a jaw dropping admission of just how politically tone deaf, and intellectually “challenged” they truly are.

If that’s not bad enough, their recall of recent history is wholly M.I.A.

Attacking I.C.E. is no diﬀerent from Dems ignoring violence against law enforcement oﬃcers, and calling to defund police during the “Summer of Love” riots. Many in those communities still suﬀer from the devastating eﬀects of “Blue” state, city, and federal leaders siding with roving crews of looters, arsonists, and killers.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised today’s Democrat party has become so unhinged that they continue to fight on hills where the public is against them 80%-20%. It just seems like political suicide to continue their unrelenting push opposing both common sense and the will of the people.

But as as Stephen L. Miller posted on X, referencing Torres’ TikTok cursing at I.C.E agents, “Make it an ad.”

Miller rarely misses much when it comes to this sort of thing. We’d encourage the GOP to do that in spades. There are tons of potty mouthed Dems on video displaying this kind of mindless ignorance that a vast majority of Americans will find not only unproductive, but distasteful and disrespectful.

Start saving and ranking them to get ready for the 2026 midterms.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA): “ICE get the f*ck out of LA so that order can be restored.” Torres is a sitting member of Congress and a complete lunatic. pic.twitter.com/Nomv5SHOw9 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 8, 2025

