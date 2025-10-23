Gossip Michael Wolff Sues Melania Trump

Author Michael Wolff devotes his time to the despicable Daily Beast and torching Trump. He is now expanding his reach to Melania Trump He is suing her after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion. He has spouted unsubstantiated rumors about her and Jeffrey Epstein.

The author, who is co-host of The Daily Beast’s hit podcast, Inside Trump’s Head, is accusing the First Lady of launching an assault on his free speech and trying to stifle “legitimate inquiry” into Jeffrey Epstein.

The case is the first time Melania Trump has been sued as First Lady. Wolff is asking the court for permission to question Melania and Donald Trump under oath about their dealings with Epstein.

Daily Beast calls it a “bombshell” and “unprecedented.” They are hoping for endless propaganda opportunities as Wolff is asking the courts to make them sit for interviews.

Wolff’s attorneys filed the case in a New York State court late Tuesday after the First Lady’s legal team sent him a letter threatening a lawsuit for “over $1 billion in damages.”

Melania accused Wolff of making “false, defamatory, and lewd statements” in a letter from her attorney Alejandro Brito. It said he had made “extremely salacious” allegations that have reached tens of millions of people worldwide. The letter from Brito demanded that he retract statements. Among them are statements that Epstein had claimed Melania first slept with Trump on the late pedophile’s private jet. She explained that she will sue him for at least $1 billion for false allegations.

Hunter Biden responds to Melania Trump’s $1 Billion threat to apologize and retract his statement that she met Donald Trump through Jeffrey Epstein “F*ck that.. not gonna happen.” Being that he quoted someone else, who do you think will win this suit? Clip… pic.twitter.com/Jk7EEtI7KX — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 14, 2025

He is a bullsh***er:

Hunter says he’s getting this information from Michael Wolff. Listen to clown Michael Wolff try to explain this in his own words. He has no clue what he’s talking about. Even the interviewer looks confused. pic.twitter.com/bfGZfU3v7v — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) August 14, 2025

He Claims It Was a Difficult Decision

Wolff is using anti-SLAPP laws to make the case. The laws ban powerful people from using legal actions to shut down journalism, which are known as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.

Wolff said bringing the case was a “difficult decision” and added, “I did not want to be in a lawsuit, but I also am a journalist and have been one for 40 years.

“I’ve written four books about Donald Trump and have never been sued. Mrs. Trump’s threatened lawsuit is what lawyers call a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, a SLAPP suit. Its purpose was to intimidate and silence me, as Donald Trump has done to so many news organizations and reporters.

Maybe she just wants to give him a proper warning that if he lies and smears her and her husband, he will be sued.

Wolff will say anything and has been cited for factual errors in his books, which rely on gossip. Sources include Jeffrey Epstein and Hunter Biden. There’s a duo.