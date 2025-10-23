Update on the Endless Russia-Ukraine War

As reported, the EU and Ukraine will not concede any land to Russia and that is not acceptable to Russia. That’s basically where it stands now, with both nations attacking each other and more soldiers dying.

President Trump has sanctioned two of Russia’s largest oil companies. He won’t send Tomahawks to Ukraine. Trump says it’s because the learning curve to use Tomahawks is six months and the only way they will be shot off is by Americans and that isn’t what anyone here wants.

Trump admin ramps up pressure on Moscow — announcing sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil producers | @pdoocy pic.twitter.com/6iQIlrqzqn — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) October 23, 2025

The sanctions that won’t work?

According to Moscow, the sanctions hurt the EU, not Russia, which has expanded its reach.

The Director of Information and Press, Anastasia Zakharova, said the sanctions will fail.

“We do not see any major obstacles to continue process [peace] that was initiated by the Russian and US Presidents.”

This work shouldn’t be carried out though media leaks, but by diplomats

Moscow won’t face problems from the new EU sanctions — Russia has ‘developed solutions’ and ‘continues to expand its energy potential’ — Zakharova EU elites cannot admit the obvious — their sanctions strike Europe itself https://t.co/rI3keO5iUR pic.twitter.com/N51ZtzNG2y — RT (@RT_com) October 23, 2025

Storm Shadow Missiles

According to the The Wall Street Journal, Ukraine has used a British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missile to strike a Russian plant that produced explosives and rocket fuel in Bryansk, citing a post by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The Journal reports:

[Ukraine] called the strike a “successful hit” that penetrated Russian air defenses.

The unannounced U.S. move to enable Kyiv to use the missile in Russia comes after authority for supporting such attacks was recently transferred from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to the top U.S. general in Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who also serves as NATO commander.

The shift coincided with a push in early October by President Trump to pressure the Kremlin into talks on ending the war, including the possibility that he would approve sending Kyiv U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles, which have a range of more than 1,000 miles. Trump has since backed off that proposal.

However U.S. officials said they expect Ukraine to conduct more cross-border attacks using the Storm Shadow, which is launched from Ukrainian aircraft and can travel more than 180 miles. The U.S. can restrict Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow because the missiles use American targeting data.

President Donald J. Trump responded to the report, writing on Truth Social:

“The Wall Street Journal story on the U.S.A.’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS! The U.S. has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!”

Ukraine hit a Russian oil refinery last night.