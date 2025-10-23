Letitia James Opens a Portal to Dox, Persecute, Prosecute ICE

Zohran Mamdani’s close ally Letitia James has created a portal asking the public to upload photos and videos of ICE as they do their job. She wants complaints and details of the incidents.

The communists and other radicals marching around New York City will gladly submit. It’s an intimidation tactic.

Maybe this is another crime the DoJ can indict her for committing.

It’s Over the Canal Street Vendors

In a press release, James said the portal was in response to the raid on Canal Street vendors, an enforcement action carried out by ICE and other federal agencies Tuesday evening.

“Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” James said in a statement. “If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office. We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation.”

The Canal Street vendors are criminals who have operated for 75 years, and they are dangerous.

Newsmax report:

Liberals with nothing but “their daddies’ credit cards, Manhattan addresses” and lots of anger have lost their minds over ICE agents arresting bad people, says Rob Schmitt. “Completely brainwashed.” @SchmittNYC pic.twitter.com/GJ2x1ZSFHL — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 22, 2025

These are the people we are importing into the country:

CANAL STREET UPDATE: I just got word that the illegal immigrant vendors on Canal street were raided about an hour ago by HSI and arrests were made. This comes after my video went viral this weekend showing huge groups of African illegals selling fake goods along the entire… pic.twitter.com/7pdtZ4VUk1 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 21, 2025

I can’t believe you want the open air drug market that is Canal Street to continue. It’s about time someone clean it up, yes it started out as people selling counterfeit goods – but now it’s morphed into an open air drug market filled with aggressive, violent individuals and… pic.twitter.com/QThhYEeTjZ — Walks&WallStreet (@WalksWallstreet) October 22, 2025

Everything was fine until the violent protesters showed up.