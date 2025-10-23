Letitia James Opens a Portal to Dox, Persecute, Prosecute ICE

M Dowling
State Attorney General Letitia James (L) and Zohran Mamdani (C) who is likely to become next mayor attend Pride parade on a theme ‘Rise Up: Pride in Protest’ on 5th Avenue in New York on June 29, 2025

Zohran Mamdani’s close ally Letitia James has created a portal asking the public to upload photos and videos of ICE as they do their job. She wants complaints and details of the incidents.

The communists and other radicals marching around New York City will gladly submit. It’s an intimidation tactic.

Maybe this is another crime the DoJ can indict her for committing.

New York City – August 10, 2017: Canal Street Subway Station in Manhattan, New York City.
It’s Over the Canal Street Vendors

In a press release, James said the portal was in response to the raid on Canal Street vendors, an enforcement action carried out by ICE and other federal agencies Tuesday evening.

“Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” James said in a statement. “If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office. We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation.”

The Canal Street vendors are criminals who have operated for 75 years, and they are dangerous.

Newsmax report:

These are the people we are importing into the country:

Everything was fine until the violent protesters showed up.

