Gov. Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood & CAIR Terrorist & Transnational Criminal Orgs.

Governor Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. The designation authorizes heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates and prohibits them from purchasing or aquiring land in Texas.

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR [a.k.a. Council on American-Islamic Relations] have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose to law and establish Islam‘s “mastership of the world, “ writes Governor Abbott “the actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. … These radical extremist are not welcomed in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas. “

Now we need President Trump to do the same. It’s long overdue. The Muslim Brotherhood and the Hamas front group CAIR have done serious damage to the country.

In no way do we wish harm to any normal Mulsim, but these radicals need to be stopped.

There are at least two Sharia Courts in Texas. The problem is they are going by their laws which are counter to our Constitution and pressure is put on the Muslims in the community to follow them.

We see what has happened in Dearborn, and Abbott wants to stop it in Texas.

Former President Barack Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pushed for the Brotherhood to take over Egypt and Libya and they mainstreamed them as much as possible in the US. If you will remember, Obama banned spying on the radical mosques after The Holy Land Foundation was exposed.

Radicals Do Not Assimilate

This is a Shia Mourning ceremony in Irving, Texas. It’s an overwhelmingly different religion from those of our country. It is an economic, spiritual, cultural and political system, and Americans better figure out a way to deal with it because radical Islamists want to take over. That’s especially true when they do this in the public streets, and demand loud calls to prayer throughout cities as early as 3 am and until 11 pm.

The mayor of Dearborn condemned a Christian pastor who merely questioned naming a street after an Islamic radical. He has made it clear Islamists won’t assimilate.



ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi writes about this young woman who feels Islamists are the victims and deserve reparations.

“Aber Kawas, the woman Zohran Mamdani just endorsed for a New York State Assembly seat in Queens over a gay socialist candidate, openly says Muslims deserve “reparations” and that 9/11 was an inevitable consequence of “colonization.”

Her degree is in Islamic liberation theology, which is just jihadist ideology with academic branding. This is not about competence, it is about loyalty. Anyone who laughs when people compare Zohran to Khomeini either does not know history or chooses not to.

After the Islamist revolution in Iran, the so-called Cultural Revolution wiped out competent people from universities and institutions. Jobs and power went only to those who were religious and loyal to the system.

Mamdani is not going to slap Sharia on New York City over night. He changes the city by carefully placing ideologues into positions of power, reshaping the system so that every decision has to pass through an Islamist filter. That is how you quietly rewrite a city.”