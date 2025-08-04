The Senate Went Home for Six Weeks

President Trump abandoned his push for the Senate to work through August to confirm more than 150 of his judicial and executive nominees. Chuck Schumer has blocked every one. The Senate will look to change Senate rules to get the nominees through quickly when they return. Agencies are left without leaders at the top. Senators will not allow recess appointments.

President Trump told them to “go home,” and the Senate adjourned late Saturday. They confirmed ten nominees staying late on Saturday. They are now back home.

Schumer said he’d fast-track confirmation of nominees but only if he could extort $1 billion for his select groups working on Democrat initiatives.

He told Republicans, “Do not accept the offer.”

“Go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country,” Mr. Trump posted on social media. “Have a great recess and, Make America Great Again!!!”

Senators use the time when not in session to speak with constituents and vacation.

Republicans vow to change Senate rules to speed up the confirmation of the president’s remaining nominees when they return in September.

It’s not in writing.