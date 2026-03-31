Gov. DeSantis Moves to Impeach a Judge Who Released a Child Sex Abuser Who Then Killed His Stepdaughter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Tuesday that requires judges to revoke a person’s bond once they have been convicted of dangerous crimes, including sex offenses.

The legislation, well known as Missy’s Law, was named after 5-year-old Missy Mogle, who was killed in Tallahassee last year.

This story is too horrific to detail. She was sexually abused and killed by her parents, Chloe Spencer, 23, and Daniel Spencer, 25. A retired doctor, who was called a “grandfather,” knew about the abuse but didn’t report it. The grandfather, Dr. Robert Frable, 71, who is not related to the child, tried to resuscitate her the day she died. Later, he was charged with failing to report the abuse.

The child had been tortured and abused over a period of time, with her hands bound behind her back.

She died by asphyxiation.

The mother and stepfather are charged with second-degree murder.

A month earlier, Leon County Judge Tiffany Baker-Carper had released Spencer, a convicted sex offender, on bail pending sentencing for attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl. The judge said she released him because he had been out of jail for a year without violations and had no violent criminal history.

It would be nice to see far more of these impeachments.

Reports keep blaming the system. How is the system involved? Her parents and the judge are responsible. The system didn’t work because of the people involved.

🚨 BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to get a radical leftist judge IMPEACHED after she RELEASED a known predator who went on to kill an innocent 5-year-old girl YES!! Start a nationwide trend! 🔥 DeSantis is petitioning the State Legislature to impeach Judge Tiffany… pic.twitter.com/2zUFGLQYHB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

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