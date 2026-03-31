The Rise of the IRGC Republic in Iran

We reported a number of times that it appears there are factions vying for control in Iran, with senior clerics battling with the IRGC. The clerics say it is no longer the Islamic Republic and is now a Revolutionary Guards Republic. That is how it appears on the outside, and many have commented on it. The President and the Speaker, who are negotiating with the US, want peace, and the IRGC keeps threatening everyone in the neighborhood.

So many of these totalitarian regimes end up in the hands of the military, which is a logical end. They need a lot of enforcement capabilities to keep people in line with what they are offering.

Channel 14, Israel News

THE END OF THE “ISLAMIC REPUBLIC”? THE RISE OF THE IRGC REPUBLIC?

A major new rift is tearing through Tehran as senior clerics break with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to Senior Iran Analyst Dror Balazada.

@DBalazada).

Clerics report that the original regime structure has collapsed, and they have been pushed aside by the IRGC. The IRGC now exerts total control over the centers of power, the nation’s economic flow, and the relationship with Mojtaba Khamenei.

The isolation is so extreme that top clerics are now questioning if Mojtaba Khamenei is even alive and what condition he is in.

The conclusion from inside Tehran is clear: This is no longer an Islamic Republic; it is now a “Revolutionary Guards Republic.”

THE END OF THE “ISLAMIC REPUBLIC”? A major new rift is tearing through Tehran as senior clerics break with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to Senior Iran Analyst Dror Balazada (@DBalazada). Clerics report that the original regime structure has collapsed, and they… pic.twitter.com/wemuEMTIQu — C14 News Israel | EN (@c14israel) March 31, 2026

The IRGC doesn’t sound like they want peace. They are telling 12-year-old children they can join the IRGC.