With Climate Change Drying Up, Democrats Switch to Affordability

The signs are everywhere. Climate change is dead. Democrats have found another cause.

Tom Steyer, a climate catastrophizer, is running for Governor of California, only he’s not running on his favorite topic: environmentalism and the climate. He’s switched over to a more popular topic that seems to have brought out the electorate of late: affordability. The people can’t afford groceries and homes, so climate change has receded into the background, and Democrats are jumping onto the affordability train.

People are beginning to see New York isn’t under water, the Poles are still icy, and the earth ending in ten years never panned out.

Politico reports that Tom Steyer’s dramatic change is representative of where the entire Democrat Party is headed: away from climate and onto affordability:

You can measure how far Democrats have retreated from climate politics in one name: Tom Steyer.

The billionaire environmental activist who built his political profile on climate change — and who wrote in his book last year that “climate is what matters most right now, and nothing else comes close” — didn’t mention the issue once in the video launching his campaign for California governor. That was no oversight.

It’s ironic to hear Steyer talk about affordability when he contributed to the awful policies that made California unaffordable. Global warming stopped being an existential crisis demanding socialism the moment it no longer benefited Democrats politically.

My plan as governor of California is pretty simple: Tackle the cost of living crisis—or get the hell out of the way. pic.twitter.com/vHCUjCBIuD — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) November 20, 2025

All of a sudden, he’s about affordability:

Instead [of the climate], he leaned hard into economic populism, criticizing the rich and aiming to tap into the magic that powered the likes of Sen. John Fetterman to office in Pennsylvania and is the bedrock of other 2026 hopefuls, like Graham Platner in the Senate race in Maine.

“Everyone knows that this race is really about affordability,” Steyer’s campaign strategist Rebecca Katz said in an interview. “Tom wants to get back to basics.”

It’s a far cry from Steyer’s 2020 presidential campaign, when he proclaimed climate his number one priority, vowed to declare a climate emergency on day one, and pressed Joe Biden on his climate credentials.

The scenario is changing, but we’re still subjects of manipulation.

The final proof:

The architect of climate insanity in California now wants everything to be affordable.