Hackers Took Over U of P Emails: “Please Stop Giving Us Money”

Hackers took over the University of Pennsylvania computers and email system this morning. The message reads:

Dear Penn community,

The University of Pennsylvania is a dogshit elite institution full of woke retards. We have terrible security practices and are completely unmeritocratic.

We hire and admit morons because we love legacies, donors, and unqualified affirmative action admits. We love breaking federal law like FERPA (all your data will be leaked) and Supreme Court rulings like SFFA.

The hackers sent emails around and added, “Please stop giving us money.”

Crossing Broad concludes a conservative wrote the message based on usage of “woke retards,” and it’s slam at affirmative action.

One never knows.

WHTM called it vulgar based on the word “dogshit.” That’s pretty mild compared to lefty language. Their favorite word begins with the letter “F”.

Penn spokesperson Ron Ozio told TechCrunch in an email on Friday that the school’s incident response team is “actively addressing” the situation.

“A fraudulent email has been circulated that appears to come from the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. This is obviously a fake, and nothing in the highly offensive, hurtful message reflects the mission or actions of Penn or of Penn GSE,” said the spokesperson.

As the hackers plainly stated in their message (“Please stop giving us money”), this breach appears motivated to suppress alumni donations. The breach also comes soon after the university publicly rebuffed the White House’s offer to make commitments aligned with the Trump administration’s political agenda in exchange for federal funding. Penn and six other schools have rejected the White House’s proposal.

They are threatening to leak data. That we don’t approve of.