Gov. Hochul: Delay Climate Change Rules Before the Election

Kathy Hochul’s “affordability” agenda is struggling under New York’s skyrocketing energy bills. She won’t allow fracking, which could make New York energy independent.

She apparently knows that the upcoming climate deadlines will come before her election. It’s not that she suddenly cares about New Yorkers who won’t be able to afford energy. She only wants the rules delayed so she can get re-elected.

Energy prices will rise sharply once these insane rules go into effect.

So, she wants to “delay” the climate goals.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday moved to alter and delay the implementation of New York State’s landmark 2019 climate law, which calls for gradually decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by certain deadlines.

Those proposed adjustments include delaying the issuance of regulations to enforce the law — already two years late — until 2030, and amending how certain emissions are measured.

“We need more time,” Ms. Hochul wrote in an editorial that was published on Friday morning in The Empire Report, a news site that covers state politics. “So much has radically changed since the Climate Act was enacted, necessitating common-sense adjustments.”

The proposal, anticipated by lawmakers in Albany, comes late in the budget negotiation process. Although Ms. Hochul has considerable leverage to push for her agenda during this time, members of the Legislature will need to approve the final budget, which would include changes to the climate law.

Who is she kidding? Nothing has changed of any substance. It’s only about here. Hochul and the climate extremists know this is going to burden the people who can least afford it. They always knew it.

Suddenly, she wants common-sense adjustments.

HAHAHAHA:”Gov. Kathy Hochul’s top budget official elevated concerns about the cost of the state’s climate law that the governor once championed on Wednesday “To achieve NeYork’s’s outrageous climate goals, it would “add more than $1.90 to gasoline prices and raise costs for a family with oil heat and a gas vehicle by $3,000 annually.”

In defending her proposed changes to the climate law, the governor cited a memo from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, a state agency she oversees. If the state began penalizing polluters, the memo said, the cost of those fines would be passed on to oil and gas customers, with some paying about $4,000 more in utility bills each year.

She knew and didn’t care, or she’s dumber than I thought. I don’t think she’s stupid.

My electric bills in New York have already gone up 40% under Hochul. She never called until her election approached.