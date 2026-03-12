The Big War Lie Demodrats Are Pushing

Chuck Schumer is outraged that Hegseth is spending too much money feeding soldiers in combat. Numerous Democrats followed up with equal outrage. Chuck U Schumer said, “Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month—roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS. But instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan king crab, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano. A true grifter in every sense of the word.”

My, that does sound awful! Those combat soldiers sure live in the lap of luxury. Schumer based his exposé on a far-left Substack article tied to the Democratic Party.

One of Schumer’s endless bursts of outrage:

Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS. But instead of lowering American’s healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan… https://t.co/bdCHRWip3P — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 10, 2026



He’s spreading Mullah propaganda.

First of all, “surf and turf” nights have been the staple of military deployments for decades. They are designed to improve morale while service members are deployed in a combat zone. The ice cream machine was for a submarine. The total bill was a small fraction of the total spent, and it was used to feed our soldiers in combat. No one has ever questioned feeding our soldiers well in combat, except for the Democrats.

Russia Today jumped on the Democrat Mullah Propaganda and wrote:

“Pete Hegseth’s Defense Department reportedly buys $22 mil worth of LUXURY STEAK and LOBSTER. The purchase was part of a larger ‘end of year spending frenzy’ of its ‘immense budget.’”

“They serve more than 30 dozen eggs for breakfast every morning, washed down with 300 cups of coffee, and they go through 40 gallons of ice cream a day. Every night has a theme, with Monday being Italian, Tuesday Mexican, and so on. Saturday night is seafood night. The lobsters and crab legs are shipped from the United States and driven down on a refrigerated truck…. On seafood night, the crew serves up 400 of the tasty tails, 130 pounds of Alaskan King crab legs, and 135 pounds each of shrimp and scallops,” documented one reporter.

WOW, scandalous, flying in luxury food for soldiers. However, that story is from 2009, in Barack Obama’s era.

Should we do what Russians do? During the Russo-Ukrainian war, there have been multiple instances of Russian soldiers being forced to hunt wild dogs for nutrition. They have also been given canned North Korean dog meat. Previously, Russian troops had been fed dog food, according to a whistleblower.

Everything can be explained, but Democrats benefit from spreading lies.

Democrats can spend, though.

However, it must be noted that Democrats opened the border and put invaders in fancy hotels; gave them welfare, Social Security cards, and flights anywhere they wanted to go in the US; fed them well; and gave them free education, medical care, and housing. That’s okay.

Democrats spent $50 million on transgender studies in Ghana. That nonsense is okay.

Please, Democrats. PLEASE run on disparaging feeding troops a nice meal. I’m begging. https://t.co/WNxzGQOmFa — RBe (@RBPundit) March 11, 2026

The Mullah’s PR Team

TMZ, The New Republic, Yahoo, CNN, People, The List, MSN, Mediaite, lots of Farsi and Arabic sites, The Independent, Sen. Adam Schiff, Congressman Jason Crow, Congresswomen Debbie Dingell, Melanie Stansbury, and Jasmine Crockett are as outraged as Chuck U Schumer. Maybe they think Secretary Hegseth ate it all himself.

TMZ followed by several other “news” sites, with a very special fake news story. The headline was in all caps, “PETE HEGSETH BLEW BILLION$ ON FRUIT BASKETS, LOBSTER,” accompanied by a photo of him, surrounded by a bunch of plastic lobsters.

The cost was $22 million for food for soldiers, not billions on lobster and fruit baskets.

This is the party that won’t give us the money to protect our airlines and cybersecurity unless they can, once again, gut border security. Meanwhile, 300 TSA agents have quit.

Democrats are doing the work of the mullahs and the mullah’s PR agent, Russia. As I said, no one has ever been angry about feeding our soldiers well in combat. It’s another Democrat first!