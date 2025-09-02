Gov. Hochul Is “Closer to Endorsing” Democrat [Communist] Zohran

In a development in the race for New York City Mayor, Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be inching closer to endorsing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani refers to himself as a Democrat Socialist (DSA) but DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

The potential endorsement came in comments made by Hochul at the West Indian Day Parade on Monday, where she and other political figures took part in the festivities. The festivities included a number of crimes, including a shooting into a group of five where one man died and another was injured.

Hochul, who has yet to publicly back any of the mayoral candidates, spoke positively about Mamdani, stating that the 33-year-old progressive has made an effort to engage with her on key issues. “We’ve had some candid conversations about his leadership and where the city could go,” Hochul said. “He is the candidate who has reached out to me to talk about these things. Let’s leave it at that.”

Hochul’s comments suggest that her support could be on the horizon.

Instead of Democrats rejecting the radical communist Islamist, they will likely endorse him.

This tells you all you need to know about the Democrat Party today. They have embraced communism and radical Islam.