A Party for Criminals: Hochul to Get Young Criminals Out of Prison

As we reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just one week ago begged judges to keep criminals off the streets. Sentinel noted her hypocrisy as she is the one who continues the no-bail laws and soft-on-crime policies. She is now planning to oversee even more lax rules for young criminals.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has unveiled a proposed regulation that could reshape how parole decisions are made for young criminals. The rule would instruct the Board of Parole to “give great weight” to vague factors linked with youth-related crime, such as immaturity, abusive or unstable home environments, and the still-developing adolescent brain. That qualifies every youthful criminal.

Most of the New York City crime is committed by youth.

The plan has drawn immediate criticism from Republicans in Albany who argue it shifts the system toward leniency for offenders instead of focusing on protecting communities.

The corrections department defended it, writing that the change would make parole decisions for juvenile lifers “clearer and more transparent.”

Democrats Love Criminals

The party of criminals has once again expose themselves for what they are. The Democrat Party is pro-crime and anti-victim except for short periods in history when it helped politically to show how tough they were on crime.

Democrats like bigotry, lawlessness, terrorism, and criminal behavior. They like it as long as it helps them and hurts their political enemies.

An overwhelming 81% of Americans believe crime is a major problem in the cities. It’s an 80-20 issue.

However, Democrats always want votes and power. They are willing to settle for a little less crime. Fewer murders are good enough. Just ask Mayor Brandon Johnson or ask Gov. JB Pritzker. Pritzker called Trump’s plan to deploy troops in Chicago an “invasion.” However, you will never hear these clowns call the actual invasion of the world into our country an “invasion.” The Trump plan is focused on their out of control murders and other crimes. Fifty-four people were shot and at least seven died this past holiday weekend. Most shooters and victims were young people.

They Aren’t Even Hiding It

They used to hide their pro-criminal bent, but no longer. We see that anomaly in the latest mass killing in a Catholic Church in Minneapolis. The media and the politicians don’t talk about the trans issue. In fact, they tell us we can’t talk about it. These same people mock children praying as they were shot. They mock people offering prayers and thoughts. That’s their jumping off point to their insane arguments about guns.

They militarized the community of people with varied gender issues now falling up the umbrella term “trans” instead of gender dysphoria.

Democrats are vulnerable on the gender lunacy and they are now covering up that fact that they are responsible for it. So, what do they do? They absurdly blame guns.

There is a war for our minds. Democrats will say anything. Always do your research. American Democrats don’t research and just believe whatever they are told by their ‘trusted’ leaders, who are often behind the curtain. The party is morally bankrupt.