The Michigan People’s Conference: A Terrorist Wants Us “Taken Out”

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Here is more from the People’s Conference in Michigan. A speaker named Nidal Jboor is pretending they must escalate and take out Americans to protect the children. They are using a phony excuse to protect children.

Nidal Jboor wants us taken out!

There is a lot of fakery over alleged child killings in Gaza. They are declaring war on us.

Nidal has an accent. He can be deported.

Refer him to the FBI here.

 

This woman addressed the audience as comrades, not hiding what she was.

