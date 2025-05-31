Gov. Hochul Lays Out Her Destructive Plans for New York

Governor Hochul, who hopes to get re-elected, laid out her housing plan to keep people from leaving New York during the USA TODAY interview. She is pretending people are leaving because there aren’t enough houses for them. In reality she wants to get rid of single family homes and replace them with apartment buildings.

New York governor Hochul, who is always wrong, thinks that people are leaving New York because there’s not enough housing. She plans to build a lot more ‘housing’, claiming a dire shortage. With the enormous number of illegal aliens in New York, she wants a lot more low income housing and apartment buildings. She has demanded that every municipality meet housing growth targets. In Suffolk alone, she wants 850,000 apartments.

Thus, in the countrysides of Long Island and the Hudson Valley suburbs, we see apartment buildings being erected and zoning laws being destroyed with stacked housing. Grants are going out for this type of new housing to buy officials’ cooperation. And, coincidentally, this aligns with the World Economic Forum and UN sustainable goals.

There Is More

Prisons

She’s also closing three more prisons and castigating the workers who have been victimized by the violent prisoners. They’ve been so abused and put in so much danger that the guards went out on strike for 22 days. She fired many of the strikers.

Fracking

She won’t let those of us in New York do any fracking of our own gas but she will possibly consider piping it in from Pennsylvania. The ironic thing is it’s our gas that Pennsylvania is syphoning off and charging us more money for than if we did it ourselves. She won’t actually do it anyway. It’s only something she says to get reelected. Hochul likes to pretend she cares about our exorbitant expenses.

