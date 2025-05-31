Steve Bannon: Elon Musk and Scott Bessent Had a “Physical Confrontation”

Steve Bannon claims Elon Musk and Scott Bessent had a “physical confrontation.” They allegedly got into a “heated discussion” that turned physical.

Bannon told the Daily Mail that Musk’s turbulent time in the White House took a dramatic turn when he allegedly “shoved” 62 year-old Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a heated exchange.

“Bessent called him out and said, ‘You promised us a trillion dollars (in cuts), and now you’re at like $100 billion, and nobody can find anything, what are you doing?” the prominent MAGA figure revealed.

“And that’s when Elon got physical. It’s a sore subject with him.

“It wasn’t an argument. It was a physical confrontation. Elon basically shoved him.

Bannon said the physical altercation came as the two billionaires moved from the Oval Office to outside chief of staff, Susie Wiles’ office, and then outside the office of the former national security advisor, Mike Waltz.

“Trump 100% sided with Bessent after the clash,” he added. “I don’t think Bessent has any bad blood, but he’s got a job to do and he’s going to do it.”

Not long after the incident, Musk announced his withdrawal as a special government employee, which was expected anyway.

Musk has been under a lot of pressure from outside and inside the government. He hasn’t gotten a lot of cooperation or appreciation. Bessent is under pressure too. It could be true.

