WSJ Thinks The Federalists Did a Great Job Picking Justices

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board claimed President Trump is attacking his own and hitting the Federalist Society with friendly fire. The people President Trump is harshly criticizing are the leadership of The Federalist Society whom he trusted to recommend judges and justices.

Specifically, President Trump is very concerned about the Supreme Court, which is not a conservative or Originalist court.

He is also frustrated by the lawsuits that the Leonard Leo and Koch brothers organization are backing. They are going after tariffs and won two cases in the district court of international trade.

Leo is the co-chair of the board of The Federalist Society. While it is true that he helped Trump win, he also gave him judges who are liberal. They are not Originalists, they’re Libertarians. We were not looking for Conservatives or Libertarians. We were looking for Originalists who adhere to the Constitution.

The tariff lawsuits are very damaging to President Trump’s foreign policy. More to the point, the Federalists gave us very different recommendations from those they gave us in the past.

This Federalist Society gave us Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. None of them are at the caliber of Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito, which is what we desperately needed. They can’t be trusted to follow the Constitution. Neil Gorsuch isn’t always what we hoped for either.

Naturally, the Wall Street Journal editorial board—the string orchestra on the Titanic—gets it wrong again. I don’t “want judges who will issue reliably partisan rulings.” I want bold and fearless judges, like Thomas and Alito, who’ll follow the law and exercise good judgment. pic.twitter.com/dWRio6Dado — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) May 31, 2025

