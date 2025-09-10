Gov. Hochul “Outraged” Over ICE Arrests: Only “Violent Criminals” Can Go

Last Thursday, ICE raids took place in upstate New York, in Cato and Fulton. It got Gov. Hochul agitated. She supported open borders.

After two ICE raids in the Central New York area, Governor Kathy Hochul expressed “outrage.”

She issued a statement.

“I’ve made it clear,” the statement read. “New York will work with the federal government to secure our borders and deport violent criminals. But we will never stand for masked ICE agents separating families and abandoning children.”

[The families can all travel home together and don’t have to be separated.]

“I am outraged by this morning’s ICE raids in Cato and Fulton, where more than 40 adults were seized — including parents of at least a dozen children at risk of returning from school to an empty house. I’ve made it clear: New York will work with the federal government to secure our borders and deport violent criminals, but we will never stand for masked ICE agents separating families and abandoning children. Today’s raids will not make New York safer. What they did was shatter hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here, just like millions of immigrants before them. These actions fly in the face of New York’s values. As Governor, I will always stand against this cruelty.”

She only agreed to removing violent criminals

Notice how she says she will agree to only “violent criminals.” The rest can stay. The drunk drivers, petty criminals, pickpockets, drug involved criminals, CDL drivers who can’t speak English, people who forged IDs or stole them, she wants them all. One has to wonder what a nation of people who broke the nation’s laws coming in illegally will be like. Will they follow other laws? Judging from surveys conducted by The Center for Immigration Studies, they commit a lot more crimes.

We also don’t know if the 40 who were seized were criminals.

The owner of Nutrition Bar Confectioners Plant in Cato, NY claimed to reporters that all of the employees there were vetted and had legal paperwork to work in the U.S.

I wouldn’t take that to the bank just yet.