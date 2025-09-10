Possible ‘Russian’ Drones in Poland As We Move Closer to War

Poland said Russian drones were shot down in its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Poland said that along with NATO allies it scrambled warplanes to shoot down multiple Russian drones that entered its airspace. It was during Moscow’s latest attack on Ukraine if true.

Overnight Polish Fighter Jets could be heard manoeuvring as the Polish Government claim it shot down a number of Russian Drones over Poland & had to advise Citizens to stay indoors. This is a huge escalation and/or a massive false flag. pic.twitter.com/3VpegPPE1s — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 10, 2025

Putin Has Responded

Moscow has dismissed Poland’s latest claim that Russian drones breached the country’s air space. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no evidence has been provided linking the UAVs to Russia, RT reports.

Meanwhile, Russia’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw, Andrey Ordash, told RIA Novosti that when he was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the Polish authorities did not provide any evidence that the downed UAVs belonged to Russia. He noted that the drones had flown into Poland from Ukraine.

[Prime Minister] Tusk has claimed, however, that the aircraft came from Belarus rather than Ukraine, and characterized the incident as a Russian “provocation.”

The Belarusian military had previously reported giving Poland early warning that some drones used by Ukrainian and Russian forces for mutual attacks “lost their track as a result of the impact of the parties’ electronic warfare assets.”

Last week, former Polish President Andzej Duda referenced a November 2022 incident in which a Ukrainian missile landed on Polish territory. Kiev insisted it was an intentional Russian attack and called for NATO-level retaliation. Duda said that Ukrainian authorities were trying to get the US-led bloc into a direct confrontation with Russia, describing such a scenario as a “dream” for Kiev, but unacceptable for Poland.

Unprecedented Violation

Poland’s military in a post on X called it “an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone type objects,” and an “act of aggression that posed real threat to the safety of our citizens.” Polish military believes that the Russian drone incursion was intentional.

A NATO spokesperson posted on X that fighter jets from the Netherlands were deployed. They helped to shoot down the drones. The spokesperson confirmed it was “the first time NATO aircraft have engaged potential threats in allied airspace.” In addition to Polish and Dutch fighter jets, German patriot missiles based in Poland “were placed on alert.” A NATO refueler aircraft was launched.

The Poles were told to stay home because the operation is ongoing. [It looks like it’s long over.]

Poland invoked NATO article 4 and warns were are closer to armed conflict than any time since WWII.

Article 4 requests consultations with NATO members.

BREAKING: Poland invokes NATO Article 4 and warns we are closer to armed conflict than any time since WWII pic.twitter.com/0JViuy7AWA — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 10, 2025

Yesterday, Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed there would be no Polish troops in Ukraine. Poland has the third largest army behind The US and Turkey and takes their defense seriously unlike the rest of the EU.

“I do not agree to the deployment of Polish troops to Ukraine,” Nawrocki just said during a press conference in Finland.

We Are Being Drawn Into War

Last November

Last November, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Polish town of Redzikowo was on the Kremlin’s list of nuclear targets due to it hosting a nuclear missile shield installed by the United States.

Poland might think they would benefit from the US entering the war.

Trump has in the past week agreed to send 1,000 more troops to Poland, though it hasn’t happened yet.

Dangerous Times

Currently, Ukraine is folding and Russians are moving further into the country.

The situation is extremely dangerous. People in the media continually attack Trump’s peace plans. They should be supporting his efforts at peace and pray he succeeds.

Zelensky won’t cooperate and the EU is continually pushing for Zelensky to hold out. Zelensky agrees to nothing and he’s losing.

Ukraine knows that Russians will move into Kyiv eventually. Maybe that is what the EU and Ukraine want because it will bring the US into the war.

This latest incursion into Poland, if deliberate and afactual, is very dangerous. We will see how Russia reacts.

On September 3rd, President Putin said the following.