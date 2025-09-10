Sen. Thune Lays Groundwork for the Nuclear Option

Republicans are moving ahead with the process of using the nuclear option on the Senate Democrats so they can confirm Donald Trump‘s nominees.

Chuck Schumer has put a total block on all of them and he won’t give in.

The nuclear option allows a change in the Senate rules. With a simple majority vote, they can install a new rule that allows nominees to be voted on in groups.

The plan was actually devised by Democrats during the Biden administration.

Not one nominee at any level has received a voice vote or moved through unanimous consent. Those are the two methods meant to fast track the confirmation process for sub Cabinet level positions in the bureaucracy.

Chuck Schumer railed against Republicans during a Senate floral speech for what he claims was too slow process for Joe Biden’s nominees. He is very one-sided.

Thune charged that the Democrats’ blockade was “Trump arrangement syndrome on steroids.” He argued that if the nominees were as historically bad as they claimed, they would not have voted some of them out of committee on a bipartisan basis.

It’s just more proof that they don’t want Trump to have his staff in place so he can’t do the job.

They pull every trick they can devise.