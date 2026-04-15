Prominent Basij Terrorist Was Stabbed 14 Times in Tehran

A notorious Basij terrorist was killed last night, and it looks like someone other than Israelis. Stabbing him 14 times is very personal. He was killed by masked individuals near Pardis, Tehran, on April 15, 2026, reports Instapundit. He is high-profile.

No official Iranian statement has been released yet confirming the details, and the exact motive remains under investigation. It might suggest division in the administration or potential revolt by the subjects.

As a Basij commander, Shirmohammadian was part of a force that had been involved in state crackdowns on protests, surveillance, and enforcement of regime policies. The Basij operates at the neighborhood level, conducting patrols, setting up checkpoints, and detaining individuals suspected of dissent