On this day six months ago, two wildfires broke out in Southern California, turning several communities into disaster zones and turning the lives of thousands of people completely upside down.

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people. It burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,800 structures. The Eaton Fire killed 18 people. The wildfire burned just over 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 9,400 structures.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state and local political leaders shared an update on the recovery efforts. It was all about taking inventory of the past six months and looking ahead to the next six months and beyond.

Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history.

“It’s about getting the grocery stores up, so you’ve got something to come back to. It’s getting those cafes and coffee stores back up. It’s about getting those child care facilities, making sure those health care facilities are secure,” Gov. Newsom said. “We’re focused on parks. We’re focused on playgrounds — sense of community, neighborhoods. I think, perhaps, that’s the most vexing and challenging thing. I’ve talked to people that are rebuilding that did get their permits. Some are still struggling to get their permits, but are committed, but they’re also anxious because they feel like they may build back, but no one around them has.”

He carefully emphasizes debris removal and plays down the lack of permits.

He did nothing to avert the fire and is too busy spending funds on suing Trump to spend it on fire hydrants and engines.

Many survivors say the road to recovery is filled with road blocks of the more than 12,000 homes burned. County officials have only issued 85 building permits. Just one in four homeowners with severe loss have had their insurance claims fully approved.

According to new numbers from victims’ advocates, 70% are battling insurance denials, delays and underpayments. Joy Chen is the co founder of Eaton fire Survivors Network. Our insurance has been an impediment. Instead of a safety net that we always believed it would be and that’s why we are calling on our state officials.

The CBS report doesn’t mention the state insurance, but it only had a little over $700,000 in it.

Karen Bass is more concerned about all the criminals being deported.

If you live near the beach, you could wait years for all your permits.