Gov. Newsom Is Worried Illegal Migrants Won’t Get to Vote

California Gov. Newsom, who made it illegal to require voter ID to vote, is worried that ICE will show up at voting booths. He thinks it will “chill participation.” He knows what is at stake, and so does the Trump administration.

It will chill participation of illegal aliens voting, no one else.

Watch:

Newsom says the quiet part out loud: “Do you think ICE is not gonna show up around voting and polling booths to chill participation? You know that!” He just admitted that Democrats bank on illegal aliens voting in elections. pic.twitter.com/BwjBEKma7B — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 29, 2025

The only thing saving California is the super wealthy who live there for the climate and beauty. You have Silicon Valley, Apple, Fortune 100 and 58 and 500 companies, Hollywood, and their strong agricultural industry. Given enough time, Newsom could destroy it all.

Oil drilling has played a large role in California’s success, but Newsom is working on destroying that.