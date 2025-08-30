Maxine Watters Calls for Article 25 & Everyone Is Looking for It

Maxine Watters says it’s time to invoke Article 25. We are all looking for Article 25. Just kidding. She was close, and almost knew what she was talking about.

The reason she wants to do it is even better. It’s because President Trump fired Lisa Cook who is totally unfit for her job and may be a crook as well. We might soon be calling her Lisa Crook.

OFFICIAL! Maxine Waters has been BROKEN by Trump! She says we need to invoke “Article 25” against Trump. Too bad she didn’t realize that it’s the 25th Amendment. LMFAO!pic.twitter.com/pPNWNg8sni — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2025

Lisa is also a woke Marxist.

When Biden came into office, he made decisions based on race and gender and everyone cheered for some reason. We had always been told to pick people on merit.

That’s how we got Kamala Harris and Ketanje Brown Jackson. That’s how we got Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve Board Governor with almost no background in macroeconomics, no monetary experience, and wholly unqualified, but she was “diverse.” Her background is heavy into equity.

She’s be the first black woman appointed to the Board of Governors, incompetent though she may be.

Joe announced he’d pick someone diverse because that is what mattered in his horrible inflationary economy.

I didn’t realize she is a woke communist.