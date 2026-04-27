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Home Home Gov. Newsom Knew About the Hospice Fraud in 2022

Gov. Newsom Knew About the Hospice Fraud in 2022

By
M Dowling
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0
14

According to a document detailing the California hospice licensure and oversight, the California governor, Gavin Newsom, has known for four years about the hospice fraudsters who have been stealing taxpayer dollars.

According to a document dated March 2022, Newsom was warned by a fraud auditor about the rapid increase in the number of hospice agencies, with no clear correlation to increased need, alongside other factors. One of these factors included abnormally high rates of still-living patients discharged from hospice care.

According to the post, Governor Newsom was also sent a map showing the locations of hospice agencies clustered in a single area of Los Angeles County. In a hearing with RFK Jr. just this week, it was said, “Hospices in Los Angeles. We’ve shut 500 of them; we haven’t gotten one call from a congressperson or a patient about why, because those hospices did not exist. They’re signing up patients. They’re getting patient IDs, signing them up, and charging us $6,000 a month. How did we detect them? Oh, because the patients never died.”

Patients are supposed to be near death to get into a hospice.

Oh, well, it’s understandable since he can’t read and only got 950 or something on his SATs. And he has been busy doing such a fab job on the train to nowhere. Newsom has also been working hard not to prepare for fires and not to allow the building of new homes in Palisades.

Newsom’s officials did take down a $267 million theft ring and left the rest, but whatever.

People are thrilled:

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