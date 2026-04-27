Gov. Newsom Knew About the Hospice Fraud in 2022

According to a document detailing the California hospice licensure and oversight, the California governor, Gavin Newsom, has known for four years about the hospice fraudsters who have been stealing taxpayer dollars.

According to a document dated March 2022, Newsom was warned by a fraud auditor about the rapid increase in the number of hospice agencies, with no clear correlation to increased need, alongside other factors. One of these factors included abnormally high rates of still-living patients discharged from hospice care.

According to the post, Governor Newsom was also sent a map showing the locations of hospice agencies clustered in a single area of Los Angeles County. In a hearing with RFK Jr. just this week, it was said, “Hospices in Los Angeles. We’ve shut 500 of them; we haven’t gotten one call from a congressperson or a patient about why, because those hospices did not exist. They’re signing up patients. They’re getting patient IDs, signing them up, and charging us $6,000 a month. How did we detect them? Oh, because the patients never died.”

Patients are supposed to be near death to get into a hospice.

Hold on I gotta pay my taxes https://t.co/4vFtMknFzU — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 25, 2026

Oh, well, it’s understandable since he can’t read and only got 950 or something on his SATs. And he has been busy doing such a fab job on the train to nowhere. Newsom has also been working hard not to prepare for fires and not to allow the building of new homes in Palisades.

Newsom’s officials did take down a $267 million theft ring and left the rest, but whatever.

People are thrilled:

We will not restore America until the news media tools of the socialist Democrat party are purged of the woke twisted owners/ editors/ faux journalists. There cannot be America while the free press is sold to the highest bidder. Without an unbiased spot light on govt…. — Ken Herzberg (@HerzbergKen) April 25, 2026

My question is where was the media when his own state audit team wrote this report in 2022? Should have been the headline in every paper and lead on local TV stations. This is the dangerous part when media is a willing participant in the grift vs exposing it. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) April 25, 2026