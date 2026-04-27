California: Retroactive Wealth Tax & Noncitizens Overseeing Elections

Unions like the far-left SEIU, supporters of a California wealth tax, appear to have raised nearly 900,000 signatures to get the referendum on the November ballot. Other supporters have collected more than 1.5 million. It is double what they need.

The SEIU announced this past weekend that they have more than enough to qualify. The wealth tax proposal on billionaires is retroactive, presumably to keep them in the state if they try to leave.

Unfortunately for them, some billionaires have already fled, and more might flee during this window, as the retroactive section is challenged in court. So, they can’t count on the money they expect to collect. They will also lose the billionaire tax money they have been paying.

After backers of the wealth tax submit the signatures they’ve collected, election officials will go through a verification process. If at least 875,000 valid signatures are collected, proponents of the measure have until late June to decide whether to proceed with placing it on the ballot.

It looks like it’s a go for November.

Gov. Newsom said he won’t support the bill, so he could be an impediment.

Additionally, there are conflicting initiatives launched by billionaires that might derail this train. In California, if one gets more votes, it will take effect.

Even if they don’t win this time, they might next time. It’s communism.

Giving Illegal Vote Recount Power

In other news, they want noncitizens to oversee elections.

Rep. DeMaio railed against a new California bill that would allow noncitizens to oversee elections.

Extends mail-in voting deadline by an additional 7 days

Illegals can now serve on recount committees

Election officials can now appoint illegals to recount boards

Mail-in ballots submitted ON ELECTION DAY also are given an additional 7 days after Election Day to be counted

Meaning: Do the 2020—how many votes would be needed on Election Day to overthrow the federal, state, and local governments?

“AB 930. It does not modernize the way people vote. It adds the ability for non-citizens to serve as recount board members. I’m not sure why a non-citizen should have any business serving on a board overseeing a U.S. election.”