Zohran Mamdani Wants to Be a Closet Communist

After Mamdani’s startling win last week, a shocked President Donald Trump spoke the words aloud, “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line.” He labeled Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic.” Mamdani mocked the President and has gone on a whirlwind media blitz to say he’s not a communist while promoting only communist tenets.

Hot off his declaration that he will establish Cuba-style groceries, Mamdani objected to the label. This was during a Sunday morning interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. He insisted he is merely “fighting” for “working people.”

WELKER: You are self-described Democratic Socialist. Do you think that billionaires have a right to exist? MAMDANI: (LOL) I don’t think that we should have billionaires because frankly it is so much money in a moment of such inequality and ultimately what we need more of is… pic.twitter.com/1aPAK3sPKm — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 29, 2025

WELKER: “You are self-described democratic socialist. Do you think that billionaires have a right to exist?” MAMDANI: “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because frankly it is so much money in a moment of such inequality.” pic.twitter.com/ww9EA0Nm2l — Federalist Takes (@FederalistTakes) June 30, 2025

When we talk about my politics, I call myself a democrat socialist,” he added.

Democrat Socialism is communism with a more euphemistic name. The name suggests it’s Democratic because you can vote them out if you don’t like them. It doesn’t ever work that way. You get to vote for them once. Just look at Venezuela. President Maduro is a Democrat Socialist.

In many ways they are worse than the Communist Party. They are completely irrational and want to do away with police. Even communists didn’t do that.

Politifact has worked hard at trying to claim Mamdani is not a communist, as Sentinel noted.

“Accusing Democrats of being communists or communist sympathizers is a frequent misleading attack line by some Republicans. It is a red scare tactic that has existed in US politics for decades,” asserted PolitiFact under the headline “Zohran Mamdani is favored to win NYC mayoral primary. Claims he’s a communist are False.”

In 2020, Mamdani literally quoted The Communist Manifesto.

“If we want everyone to be full participants in the economy, we need worker ownership of the means of production,” he said.

In a 2021 address to the Young Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani said the same thing. His ‘“end goal” as “seizing the means of production.”

It has Mamdani. He’s a commie.. ‘Seizing the means of production.’ He’s a straight up Soviet style socialist. Even China reversed course from this style of socialism because it’s dangerous and doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/GMAOkZAuPa — TheSimulatedPatriot (@the_simulated) July 1, 2025

The Bolsheviks said the same thing.

Even the NY Times and The Washington Post don’t like him. WaPo’s Editorial Board wrote:

“Now, a man who believes that capitalism is “theft” is in line to lead the country’s biggest city and the world’s financial capital.

His signature ideas are “city-owned grocery stories,” no bus fares, freezing rent on 1 million regulated apartments and increasing the minimum wage to $30.

No doubt these might strike some voters as tempting ideas. But, as with so many proposals from America’s far left, the trade-offs would hurt the people they are supposed to help.”

WATCH: Asked by CNN if he likes capitalism, Zohran Mamdani says, “No, I have many critiques of capitalism.” pic.twitter.com/1u5gwzl9OE — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 27, 2025

Mamdani Clarifies He Is Not A Communist, He Merely Wants To Seize The Means Of Production And Put All The Capitalists In Gulags https://t.co/rmxaz7A60C pic.twitter.com/HgHDI7gtLD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 30, 2025