New Video: Zohran’s Insane View of the NYPD & IDF

Zohran Mamdani, who is poised to control New York City, once came up with a vile, conspiracy theory tying the NYPD to the Israeli military. It reflects his obvious contempt for the police and hatred of Israel.

This evidence comes from a newly resurfaced video.

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” the Queens assemblyman said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

In another statement on the panel discussion titled “Socialist Internationalism: The Solution to the Crisis of Capitalism,” Mamdani said it was important to connect “hyperlocal” and “international issues” with residents.

“We are in a country where those connections abound. Especially in New York City, you have so many opportunities to make clear the ways in which that struggle over there is tied to capitalist interests over here,” he said.

“For anyone to care about these issues, we have to make them connected,” he continued. “We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF.”

Mamdani’s views are insane.

Let’s not forget that he thinks capitalism is a “crisis” and he plans to take over the capitalist Capital of the world if he wins next month. What do you think that will do to New York and the country?

