The Far-Left Turned to the Masses of the Third World for the Cause

“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan

As Americans wise up to far-left Democrat shenanigans, Marxist promoters, and organizers return to the oppressed masses of the Third World to push their cause.

The even cleverly found ways to make the government pay for our own demise through agency grants and NGOs. Many far-left organizations were funded by USAID and so many other corrupt government agencies that spouted up as Democrat slush funds.

LA riots funded in part by the “Party for Socialism and Liberation.” Welcome to the VERY well funded ‘destabilization’ phase of the revolution. Guaranteed our taxes are profit this. https://t.co/loTeyNpF85 pic.twitter.com/Az5JaKxXUq — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) June 8, 2025

They first have to get the masses committed and angry.

They used climate change but it seems to be losing favor as people begin to realize it’s a hoax.

The world went through a pandemic that was poorly handled, and was used to take freedoms away from us.

While this was going on they made the police the enemy, to make it difficult to establish law and order. They need chaos to grow their revolution.

The majority, who are white people, were largely silenced after they were all pinned with the label RACIST.

We are again seeing efforts to defund the police, beginning with Asheville, North Carolina where they painted the streets with the slogan, DEFUND THE POLICE.

The LA Riots

The LA riots for the past three days are clearly the fault of the local politicians and the governor for not enforcing the law and encouraging the wrongdoing. They are now flipping the script and claiming it’s Donald Trump’s fault.

Our American philanthropists, like the Soros family and Tom Steyer, are often communist monsters funding communist causes. Steyer’s latest effort is to push mortgage loans for illegal aliens. As for the Soros family, they are almost definitely funding many of these groups rioting radicals.

Occupy Wall Street, The Beginning

I’ve witnessed it myself during Occupy Wall Street. There are many deep-pocketed leftists who pay these people indirectly.

Occupy Wall Street was the beginning of a communist revolution in our country. From there, it morphed into other violent and dangerous assaults on our democracy to match the issue of the moment.

Worst of all is they captured the Democrat Party, the schools, and the media.

We have watched a global insurrection with these new prized Third World people. They’re taking over country after country in Europe. You see it. You don’t believe it. It is happening.

They’re doing the same thing in the United States. California should be a cautionary tale instead of becoming a story about Donald Trump, who was risked his life to save America.

From Trayvon Martin to George Floyd, we’ve seen what they can do. We must resist.

The US now has anarchists promoting the LA riots as the LAPD chief said yesterday. They’re very heavily funded, to some degree by the US government.

BREAKING: LAPD Chief Admits Professional Left-Wing Anarchists Are Fueling the Violence in Los Angeles Riots This reeks of a Soros op. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell just exposed what many already suspected—the chaos unfolding in Los Angeles is being escalated by professional leftist… pic.twitter.com/7vx7lnoyfA — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 9, 2025

There are rumors that the Democratic National Committee is helping to coordinate the attacks in Los Angeles so they can blame Trump for sending in the guard. They are now saying – to a Democrat – that Trump caused the violence by raiding places looking for criminal aliens. This is their summer of love, and their midterm play to win the House.

Blaming Trump for J6 worked and they probably are pulling the same stunt. They have the power of the media.

Stephen Miller

“California is the largest sanctuary state in America. The state has ordered every police department and sheriffs office in the state not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, even if they have committed grievous crimes. Illegals are given free welfare, healthcare and every other conceivable state benefit.

“They are made immune in every way. Simply put, the government of the State of California aided, abetted and conspired to facilitate the invasion of the United States.”

California is the largest sanctuary state in America. The state has ordered every police department and sheriffs office in the state not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, even if they have committed grievous crimes. Illegals are given free welfare, healthcare and… https://t.co/iy7ZBuDoyA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 9, 2025

