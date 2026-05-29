Gov. Newsom Thinks California’s Taxes Are Better Than Texas & Florida

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who, I am sorry to say, is a congenital liar, claims California has better tax rates for most people than Texas or Florida.

Texas is one of the most tax-friendly states for many residents because it does not impose a personal state income tax. That means wages, salaries, retirement income, and most investment income are generally not taxed at the state level.

For workers, retirees, and families considering relocation, this can create substantial long-term savings. Even without a personal income tax, Texas still raises revenue through sales, property, and business taxes.

Florida also doesn’t have income tax.

Texas and Florida don’t have income tax. This is California’s tax chart of 25-26: