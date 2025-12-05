James Warns DoJ Against Weaponizing Her Case After She Ran on Getting Trump

A Norfolk grand jury refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. The James-friendly media said, “The allegations centered on James’s 2020 Norfolk home purchase, where prosecutors said she called it a second home for a better rate but rented it out, saving about $19,000.”

Actually, she lied and said it was her primary residence.

James’s attorney Abbe Lowell warned the DoJ to not continue with these charges.

“The grand jury’s refusal to re-indict Attorney General James is a decisive rejection of a case that should never have existed in the first place,” said Lowell.

Lowell noted that even career [left-wing] prosecutors refused to bring the charges against James, forcing Trump to unlawfully install a U.S. attorney to file “baseless charges.”

“This should be the end of this case,” said Lowell. “If they continue, undeterred by a court ruling and a grand jury’s rejection of the charges, it will be a shocking assault on the rule of law and a devastating blow to the integrity of our justice system.”

James followed up with a statement on X of her own, calling for the end of the weaponization of the justice system.

“As I’ve said from the start, these charges are baseless,” she wrote. “It’s time for the weaponization of our justice system to stop. I’m grateful to the members of the grand jury and humbled by the support I’ve received across the nation. I will keep doing my job standing up for New Yorkers.”

This is the woman who campaigned on getting Trump and weaponized the New York judicial system against him in a fraudulent real estate case.

The bank fraud charges are still on hold, but James is warning them to drop them too.

There was overwhleming evidence in her case and Comey’s. If it were you and I, we would be prosecuted, but we have a two-tier justice system. We also have an Attorney General who is ignoring the more serious cases, like the Act Blue case and possibly the coup and the Seditious Six case.