The Free Stuff Programs for Illegals Are About to End

Under the directive issued on August 31, 2025, as part of President Trump’s February 19, 2025, Executive Order 14218, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders,” every executive agency is undergoing an audit.

The government is currently shut down because Democrats want free healthcare for illegal immigrants. However, at the same time President Trump is fulfilling his directive mandating a sweeping audit of federal programs to make sure illegal aliens are not receiving funds.

The Sweeping Audit

The order covers 28 major programs across multiple federal agencies, including housing.

HHS is reviewing Headstart, community health centers, and family planning. They’re also looking at behavioral health and substance abuse grants, and welfare initiatives, such as SNAP and TANF.

In a footnote to this, SNAP is running out of money and illegals can’t get it.

WAKE UP AMERICA!

Snap benefits going out…..not helping its own citizens who have paid in for their entire lives. pic.twitter.com/CscQSt6iNx — Jeanette (@JeanetteSa2024) October 27, 2025

Now that it’s running out of money, the entitled Democrats are also angry.

This woman is going to steal instead of going to work, not that anyone would hire her. There are quite a few just like her on X. Our welfare system ruined these people.

Another liberal woman says she’s going to start STEALING food, because she won’t be receiving SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.. Why can’t she just get a job..!? pic.twitter.com/ATJ797zvNI — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) October 20, 2025

Listen up thieves:

This woman is so BASED! “People losing their food stamps think it’s OK to steal because the government stopped handing out free stuff.” “That is the Democrat mindset” “That’s not hunger, that’s entitlement.” “These entitled idiots who thinks the world owes them free… pic.twitter.com/oruZbGbUC8 — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 26, 2025

SNAP and TANF are rife with fraud.

Illegal alien sentenced for role in scheme that stole $2.4m in SNAP benefits. https://t.co/onzAWSHO21 pic.twitter.com/dElxExj3du — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) October 17, 2025

Back to the audit

The department of labor is looking for immigration status in workforce programs.

The department of education is looking at Pell grants and other student loans, as well as career and technical education programs.

HUD is looking into public housing. Section 8 was never meant for illegal aliens and now they’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The free stuff program to invite illegal immigration is over. Self-deport.