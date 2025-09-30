Gov. Pritzker: It’s Dangerous to Call the Democrat Party “Fascist”

Ironically, Illinois Gov. Pritzker said it’s dangerous for the Trump administration to call the Democratic Party ‘fascist.’

It’s far more dangerous to open the borders to unvetted millions from around the world. This was insane.

The governor is dangerous when he protects criminal aliens in his sanctuary state and his failed sanctuary city of Chicago.

JUST IN: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says it is dangerous for the Trump administration to call the Democratic Party “fascist.” “This is about sowing fear and intimidation and division among Americans.” Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/MOB8VxCFb5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2025

300 ICE Agents Captured 30 Criminal Aliens Harbored by Pritzker

Over 300 ICE agents risked their lives to catch and arrest 30 criminal illegal aliens, including Tren de Aragua gang members, who are being protected by Gov. Pritzker.

The administration has to put ICE agents in danger to arrest members of one of the world’s worst gangs that Democrats allowed into the country. Tren de Aragua (TdA) did not have a footprint in the US before Joe Biden’s administration.

Gov. Pritzker freely breaks the law and harbors dangerous criminal aliens. He is completely unaccountable because he is backed by the far left and illegal alien criminals.

Pritzker calls ICE capturing these dangerous aliens an “invasion of American cities.”

BREAKING: 300 ICE Agents, some repelling down onto the rooftop of this Chicago building from Blackhawk helicopters, arrest 30 criminal illegal aliens, some Tren de Aragua gang members, all being harbored by @GovPritzker. TdA is a designated terrorist organization. https://t.co/rCPIxVkpJR pic.twitter.com/SMhZMnh7ZB — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) September 30, 2025

The American public knows US cities are out of control.

NEW: An overwhelming majority of Americans believe crime in major cities has reached an “unacceptably high” level, a new poll finds.@TriciaOhio tells @FaulknerFocus the “revolving doors of justice have to stop.” “When these leaders don’t step in to stop this crime from… pic.twitter.com/Htt71CTU0P — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2025

400 Criminal Illegal Aliens & Aliens Subject to Deportation

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Miami operation, alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection and 287(g) partners including the Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida National Guard, and others, led to the arrest of more than 400 illegal aliens in Central Florida. Conducted September 22-26, 2025, the operation targeted the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens with outstanding criminal warrants and illegal aliens subject to deportation.

This operation is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to restore public safety in communities across the nation by focusing on the removal of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens.

“This was another successful operation to arrest the worst of the worst with our Florida state and local partners and can serve as a blueprint nationwide,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This operation resulted in the arrest of more than 400 illegal aliens including those charged and convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, battery, domestic violence, prostitution, vehicle theft, hit and run, and driving under the influence. We are calling on more state and local law enforcement across the U.S. to join us in the fight to remove the worst of the worst from American communities.”

Another gift from open borders Democrats: