Sen. Murkowski Is Angry About the Comey Indictment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who mostly votes with Democrats, is very angry that Jim Comey was charged with two counts, one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice in connection with his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee nearly five years ago. She believes it is retribution. However, he was charged by a jury of his peers in liberal Alexandria, not by Donald Trump.

“The Department of Justice has long been insulated from presidential administrations to protect public trust in the rule of law,” Murkowski wrote in a post on the social platform X.

She continued. “But that independence is called into question when overt political pressure from the White House leads to unusual personnel changes and criminal charges filed just days after the President calls for them.”

“Former FBI Director James Comey, like any American, is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial,” she wrote in her post. “As the legal process moves forward, I expect the DOJ to act in accordance with the Constitution and federal law, and to demonstrate that this case is being handled free from political interference.”

“The strength of our democracy rests on the public’s trust in equal justice under law. If Americans come to believe that federal prosecutions are driven by politics rather than facts and evidence, the damage will be difficult to undo,” Murkowski added.

He will get a more than fair trial with a Biden-appointed judge and a liberal jury.

Murkowski never said a word when President Trump being charged over and over with bogus charges.