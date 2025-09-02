Gov. Pritzker Wants Us to Accept the High Crime in Chicago & Trump Says, “We’re Going In!”

Gov. Pritzker agreed big cities have high crime, and he seems content with that. A total of 57 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend and at least seven have died. Mostly young people are the criminals and the victims.

So, I guess it has to be a way of life in his mind. After seeing the changes in D.C., he still won’t do the right thing. It’s immoral. People should strive for no murders, and no abuse of residents.

REPORTER: You're hearing people say 54 SH0T, 7 dead, they're gonna say, Chicago's not safe. PRITZKER: Look, big cities have crime…Let's…

Pritzker said Trump is ignoring Red States that have bigger crime rates. The Red States that have cities in trouble are run by Democrats. He left that out.

Twenty-seven of the top 30 crime-ridden cities are run by Democrats. Blue cities are the problem no matter what state they are in.

Trump is going into Chicago no matter what Gov. Pritzker says.

President Trump praised the conditions in D.C. He said he’d love it if Gov. Pritzker called in his troops and wishes he would call. He is sending troops into Baltimore also.

President Trump is about to deploy the troops to CHICAGO despite threats of rebellion by the mayor. "WE'RE GOING IN." "I have an obligation."

President Trump announced that Huntsville, Alabama will be the new home of the Space Force. One of the reasons he moved it out of Colorado is they went to all mail-in voting which he said is always done to have crooked elections. It’s also going to save taxpayers a lot of money.

Trump also addressed the tariff ruling.

This pastor said it is time for the Guard.