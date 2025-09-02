MI Reporter Visits Lisa Cook, Only She Doesn’t Live There Either

It looks like fired Lisa Cook, who sits on the Board of Governors, doesn’t live at any of the residences she listed as her primary residence. If that’s the case, she might really be a mortgage fraudster. A Michigan reporter named Charlie Le Duff visited her alleged third residence since it was the only one left unchecked, but it’s also a rental.

There are three properties: a house in Ann Arbor, Mich., and condominiums in Atlanta and Cambridge, Mass.

Trump and Bill Pulte, the leader of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, have alleged that Cook got the Atlanta and Ann Arbor mortgages while claiming to lenders each was her primary residence, an allegation which, if true, could constitute mortgage fraud.

Her three rentals, which are being rented out, are not Lisa’s primary residence. She only had to live in each one for a year, but the Massachusetts condo was rented five months in.

“All three mortgages were taken out by Cook in 2021, all within a time span of two months, three weeks and four days. In her 2025 government ethics filings, Cook claimed two of the properties are her primary residences and the Massachusetts dwelling is an income property,” Le Duff said.

Le Duff added, “That’s cheating. Trump fired her last week for “cause,” and two criminal referrals against Cook have been referred to the DOJ. For her part, Cook is suing over her firing.

Where does she live? Certainly not in her primary residences.