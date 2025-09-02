Irish Comedian Arrested at Heathrow for 3 Trans Xeets

I feel very sorry for the plight of UK citizens. They are ruled by tyrants and no longer have free speech. It’s scary. I don’t know if the UK can be salvaged. They need to get rid of their hardcore leftist rulers right away.

Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Monday for posting three gender-critical trans Xeets. The Metropolitan Police apparently picked him up and he had to then be taken to the hospital for health issues.

Being arrested for a few X posts is fairly terrifying.

He was taken into custody as he arrived via American Airlines, allegedly for suspicion of inciting riots.

Mr. Linehan’s health is okay and his blood pressure had been in stroke territory. He is out on bail.

The LGBTQIA+++ lobby does not like him and might have pressured the officials. That’s just conjecture after seeing his post on the 25th of August. He wrote:

Don’t forget next week on Thursday and Friday (4th/5th) when I’ll be on trial in the UK for crossing a trans activist and his willing goons from the @metpoliceuk. Do come along to say hello!

Mr. Linehan’s Report

Linehan, 57, shared further details of the arrest on his blog. He said this occurred as he was returning from Arizona. He claimed to have “been flagged” and “arrested at an airport like a terrorist”.

“The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two – five,” he wrote. “They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets.”

He reshared the posts, which were originally posted in April, one of which called on people to “call the cops” on trans-identifying people. And “if all else fails, punch him in the balls”.

Another post showed a crowd of people at a protest, many holding transgender and LGBT+ Pride flags, which he wrote over the top: “A photo you can smell.”

The third post he claimed had led to his arrest was in response to someone who commented under this photo, where he said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.”

He claimed his belt, bag and devices were confiscated as he was shown to a small green-tiled cell with a bunk and silver toilet, and he was questioned about his posts, which he said “was a serious point made with a joke”.

When a nurse came to check on him, he claimed they found his blood pressure was in “stroke territory” because “the stress of being arrested for jokes was literally threatening my life”, which led him to be escorted to A&E.

He added that his single bail condition is that he is not to go on X. And he faces a further interview in October.