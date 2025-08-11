Jasmine Crockett, Prep School Hood Rat, Polling for President

By
M Dowling
-
1
25
Market News

Jasmine Crockett has risen to prominence with her racially-charged rants and incendiary anti-Republican attacks, including calling wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.” On “Inside Texas Politics,” host Jason Whitely asserted Crockett’s name has appeared in 2028 polls.

According to Market News, before stepping into politics, the 43-year-old Jasmine Crockett was a civil rights attorney and public defender, known for her work in criminal defense and social justice. She is a Marxist living well off capitalism.

Her wealth comes from her congressional salary, legal practice, real estate investments, and other ventures, says Market News. Besides her home in Dallas, Jasmine owns properties in Austin and Galveston, Texas.

She is married to Marcus Crockett Sr., no relation to Davy, and they have two young children, KJ and Brooklyn. Her husband is in real estate.

Her $2 million town home in a gated community in Dallas includes amenities such as:
  • Gourmet kitchen
  • Walk-in closets
  • Spa-like bathrooms
  • Private gym
  • Smart home technology
  • Outdoor fire pit
  • Summer kitchen
  • Home theater
Benny Johnson Took a Look at Jasmine’s Upbringing Since She Pretends to Be a Hood Rat

Jasmine’s district is rough so she picked up the same persona. She is from in St. Louis, Missouri and is the daughter of a prominent professor and preacher and a mother who worked for the government postal service. Unlike the people in her district, she lived a life of privilege and spoke like the elegant prep school girl she was.

She was raised in a quiet suburb, went to one of the most prestigious schools in the country, the St. Louis Country Day School. It is the number one school in Missouri, and costs $35,000 a year.

It’s elite with its own private Wimbledon and lacrosse field. The school has an Aquatic Center. She learned to play the Clarinet at the school which has its own private dock and pond with colorful fish and wildlife.

After graduation she went to the elite Rhodes College in Tennessee that costs $74,000 a year. It is one of the most expensive in the USA. From there, she went the University of Houston law Center for $40,000 a year.

After completing her million dollar education, she talks like this:

The clarinet playing Jasmine doesn’t always sound like a hood rat:

Benny Johnson visited her district which is not at all like the privileged gal’s living conditions.

Jasmine has alienated some of her staffers who say she terrorizes them. They say she doesn’t do anything, just screams at Republicans. Jasmine is the reincarnation of Sheila Jackson Lee.

Go here for the full clip from Benny Johnson:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

” …..She is married to Marcus Crockett Sr., no relation to Davy…..”

That made me laugh out loud !!!

Thank you M Dowling ! I needed to laugh!

OMG that was funny !

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz