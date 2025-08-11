Jasmine Crockett, Prep School Hood Rat, Polling for President

Jasmine Crockett has risen to prominence with her racially-charged rants and incendiary anti-Republican attacks, including calling wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.” On “Inside Texas Politics,” host Jason Whitely asserted Crockett’s name has appeared in 2028 polls.

According to Market News, before stepping into politics, the 43-year-old Jasmine Crockett was a civil rights attorney and public defender, known for her work in criminal defense and social justice. She is a Marxist living well off capitalism.

Her wealth comes from her congressional salary, legal practice, real estate investments, and other ventures, says Market News. Besides her home in Dallas, Jasmine owns properties in Austin and Galveston, Texas.

She is married to Marcus Crockett Sr., no relation to Davy, and they have two young children, KJ and Brooklyn. Her husband is in real estate.

Her $2 million town home in a gated community in Dallas includes amenities such as:

Gourmet kitchen

Walk-in closets

Spa-like bathrooms

Private gym

Smart home technology

Outdoor fire pit

Summer kitchen

Home theater

Benny Johnson Took a Look at Jasmine’s Upbringing Since She Pretends to Be a Hood Rat

Jasmine’s district is rough so she picked up the same persona. She is from in St. Louis, Missouri and is the daughter of a prominent professor and preacher and a mother who worked for the government postal service. Unlike the people in her district, she lived a life of privilege and spoke like the elegant prep school girl she was.

She was raised in a quiet suburb, went to one of the most prestigious schools in the country, the St. Louis Country Day School. It is the number one school in Missouri, and costs $35,000 a year.

It’s elite with its own private Wimbledon and lacrosse field. The school has an Aquatic Center. She learned to play the Clarinet at the school which has its own private dock and pond with colorful fish and wildlife.

After graduation she went to the elite Rhodes College in Tennessee that costs $74,000 a year. It is one of the most expensive in the USA. From there, she went the University of Houston law Center for $40,000 a year.

After completing her million dollar education, she talks like this:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says, “Donald Trump is a piece of shit.” I have never been a fan of pay raises for Congress, but maybe we can help Jasmine get some clothes that fit and don’t have holes? pic.twitter.com/RhU8AmN232 — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 4, 2025

The clarinet playing Jasmine doesn’t always sound like a hood rat:

Unearthed video shows Jasmine Crockett talking with a much different accent than the one she has now in Congress. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/HzI16Gbjqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

Benny Johnson visited her district which is not at all like the privileged gal’s living conditions.

I traveled to Jasmine Crockett’s district in Texas. What I found shocked me. Business in collapse. Food lines. Trash everywhere. Skyrocketing crime. People are really hurting here Jasmine is OBSESSED with attacking Trump. But what has she done to help the people of South Dallas? pic.twitter.com/YmHbcY4dy1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2025

Jasmine has alienated some of her staffers who say she terrorizes them. They say she doesn’t do anything, just screams at Republicans. Jasmine is the reincarnation of Sheila Jackson Lee.

Go here for the full clip from Benny Johnson: